Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Tekno's TFcon Toronto 2018 Sales Thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:29 PM   #1
General Tekno
Lugnut rules!
General Tekno's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary AB
Posts: 2,376
Send a message via AIM to General Tekno Send a message via MSN to General Tekno
Tekno's TFcon Toronto 2018 Sales Thread
So TFcon Toronto is almost upon us! And like many of us, I have a sales list.

For those going to TFcon, stuff on the list won't have shipping charges, given I'm going to be at the show.

Shoot me a PM or post here if you're interested in anything.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing
__________________
BT Toons - updates Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tekno Reviews: Watch Tekno and the Lugnut-tans review and rate toys!
General Tekno is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara MP09 Masterpiece Rodimus Prime (Convoy) near complete
Transformers
Big Lot Vintage G1 Transformers for Parts Headmaster Targetmaster + more Cheap!!
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-02 Gah?ranka Swindle Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-03 Kalecgo Onslaught Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
G1 Transformer Blurr with box. Nice item!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Transformers Takara Trypticon MINT RARE Boxed MIB Complete D-63
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.