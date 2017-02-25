Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers: The Last Knight Video Game Teased?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,131
New Transformers: The Last Knight Video Game Teased?


Official You Tube page of Hasbro’s Transformers franchise has*published a mysterious new teaser video announcing a possible new video game. Title and Official Description (translated from Spanish): “Transformers: The destiny is in your hands Very soon you will be the PROTAGONISTS of something very big … The fate of Transformers is in your hands!” Judging by the color-changing eyes mimicking Optimus Prime from the Superbowl trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, this new teaser may very well be for some product tied to the movie. Best guess would be the recently hinted mobile game, which may arrive in conjunction &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers: The Last Knight Video Game Teased? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 And G2 Transformer Lot In Excellent Condition
Transformers
G1 Transformers And Accessories Lot Most In Excellent Condition
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
transformers g1 takara microchange pistol hand gun m1910 fn browning no.7 in box
Transformers
G1 transformers lot including Optimus Prime and Metroplex
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME 100% COMPLETE LEADER CLASS
Transformers
Transformers G1 + G2 Lot INSECTICONS SEACONS JAZZ ACTION MASTERS JUMPSTARTERS ++
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.