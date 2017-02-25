Official You Tube page of Hasbro’s Transformers franchise has*published a mysterious new teaser video announcing a possible new video game. Title and Official Description (translated from Spanish): “Transformers: The destiny is in your hands Very soon you will be the PROTAGONISTS of something very big … The fate of Transformers is in your hands!” Judging by the color-changing eyes mimicking Optimus Prime from the Superbowl trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, this new teaser may very well be for some product tied to the movie. Best guess would be the recently hinted
