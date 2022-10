Dark Rage 白人看不懂 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 6,463

Toys R Us Canada Announces all Collector Items Products as FINAL SALE Thanks for various reports on social media and multiple users on Cybertron.ca, we've learned that Toys R Us Canada has now made all "Collector" figure products as Final Sale .



That means no returns or exchanges at all, even for defective items on arrival/opening the package.





Does this affect your shopping habits? What are your thoughts?

