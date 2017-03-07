TFcon is very pleased to welcome Transformers comic book writer John Barber to the TFcon Toronto 2017 guest list this year for his first TFcon. John is currently the author of the ongoing IDW comic book title Optimus Prime. He previously wrote The Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and was editor of the ongoing series More than Meets the Eye. He will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees. TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 » Continue Reading.
