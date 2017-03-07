Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers writer John Barber to attend TFcon Toronto 2017


TFcon is very pleased to welcome Transformers comic book writer John Barber to the TFcon Toronto 2017 guest list this year for his first TFcon. John is currently the author of the ongoing IDW comic book title Optimus Prime. He previously wrote The Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and was editor of the ongoing series More than Meets the Eye. He will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees. TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers writer John Barber to attend TFcon Toronto 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
