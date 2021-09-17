Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,157
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer In-Hand Images


Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer. Slammer is a completely new Deluxe mold which is similar to the War For Cybertron Modulators. This figure transforms into a tank inspired by the G1 Metroplex companion Slammer. We also have comparison shots next to other War For Cybertron figures like the Centurion Drone, Sixgun and Warpath. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



