Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer In-Hand Images
Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Slammer. Slammer is a completely new Deluxe mold which is similar to the War For Cybertron Modulators. This figure transforms into a tank inspired by the G1 Metroplex companion Slammer. We also have comparison shots next to other War For Cybertron figures like the Centurion Drone, Sixgun and Warpath. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
