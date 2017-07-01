Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Chosen Prime Newsletter ? 1/7/2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,769
The Chosen Prime Newsletter ? 1/7/2017
Site sponsor The Chosen Prime have sent through their weekly newsletter. Check out a selection below and read on for the full letter! Greetings and Happy 2017! We’d like to thank those who filled out the website navigation survey. Your valuable feedback will help us continue to improve the site. We have a lot in store for the site this year and we plan to include you, our Chosen Prime family, in the process whenever possible. Several new figures arrived this week, as the busy production season continues ahead of the Lunar New Year. Most companies manufacture their figures in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Chosen Prime Newsletter – 1/7/2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:19 AM   #2
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Tekkamanraiden's Ebay Auctions
Tekkamanraiden's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,812
Re: The Chosen Prime Newsletter ? 1/7/2017
I assume prices are in $US and the are a US company?
__________________
Incoming:
Looking For: DX9 Hulkie
Waiting For: DX9 Dinobots



Feedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 IGA Transformers G1 Ironhide MIB/MOSC Unused
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT09 Swindle Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT08 Meister Mazda RX8 White Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT07 Smokescreen GT Subaru Impreza WRC Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT4 Hound Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
transformers
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Style Omnigonix Spinout OG-01 Sunstreaker
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.