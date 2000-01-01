View Poll Results : Has there been a change in your TF purchasing pattern due to recent influx of KOs? No change 7 77.78% More cautious. I wait around before committing to purchasing "originals" 2 22.22%

Today, 06:03 PM #1 elintseeker Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2013 Location: London, ON Posts: 52 KOs and your purchase pattern I would like to start a poll to see if the increasing prevalence of high-quality knock-offs are changing people's purchase patterns. We all know that these KOs are able to undercut the original manufacturer, be it Hasbro/Takara or other third party companies, because they don't have to invest in the R&D, which is arguably the riskiest and most expensive part of rolling out a product. They also have the benefit of picking and choosing items that are well-received, again lowering risk of their ventures.



On one hand, some people argue that the "original" products are way over-prized. However, if we all shift our purchase to KOs we'll soon stifle innovation and new product development.



What do you think about this issue? Do you wait longer now before purchasing a figure to see if a high-quality KO will be produced?

Feedback __________________ Today, 06:30 PM #2 icantbelieveit Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Montreal Posts: 78 Re: KOs and your purchase pattern The only change for me is that I will pre-order from Japan now to ensure I got authentic ones. Today, 06:49 PM #3 GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 492 Re: KOs and your purchase pattern This is an excellent question. Very well thought out and I agree...to an extent. I always opt official if I feel I can. I have gotten an add on set or two and do custom work. I would rather do that to official product if I can.



It might also depend on the line. Maybe a ko offers something you cannot otherwise get, like a different size class. For example, Alcee is basically an MP scaled ko of the deluxe Arcee mold. Someone into both lines, say, might get official and non for different purposes. Or, maybe you can't really get a figure otherwise, like I have the KO AOE Nemesis, I know there is an official, but have never seen it and hear it is 80 bucks US.



If we are talking specifically say MP Megs, never in ten billion years would I remotely consider paying 300 for it. Either I would wait for the ko OR opt for a comparable 3p. Despotron is very impressive and a good hundred bucks less I do believe, and he has impressive engineering R and D, so it can certainly be done for less.

Excellent question, very thought provoking. Last edited by GotBot; Today at 06:51 PM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

