Re: KOs and your purchase pattern
This is an excellent question. Very well thought out and I agree...to an extent. I always opt official if I feel I can. I have gotten an add on set or two and do custom work. I would rather do that to official product if I can.
It might also depend on the line. Maybe a ko offers something you cannot otherwise get, like a different size class. For example, Alcee is basically an MP scaled ko of the deluxe Arcee mold. Someone into both lines, say, might get official and non for different purposes. Or, maybe you can't really get a figure otherwise, like I have the KO AOE Nemesis, I know there is an official, but have never seen it and hear it is 80 bucks US.
If we are talking specifically say MP Megs, never in ten billion years would I remotely consider paying 300 for it. Either I would wait for the ko OR opt for a comparable 3p. Despotron is very impressive and a good hundred bucks less I do believe, and he has impressive engineering R and D, so it can certainly be done for less.
Excellent question, very thought provoking.
