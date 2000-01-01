Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page KOs and your purchase pattern
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

View Poll Results: Has there been a change in your TF purchasing pattern due to recent influx of KOs?
No change 7 77.78%
More cautious. I wait around before committing to purchasing "originals" 2 22.22%
Voters: 9. You may not vote on this poll

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:03 PM   #1
elintseeker
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: London, ON
Posts: 52
KOs and your purchase pattern
I would like to start a poll to see if the increasing prevalence of high-quality knock-offs are changing people's purchase patterns. We all know that these KOs are able to undercut the original manufacturer, be it Hasbro/Takara or other third party companies, because they don't have to invest in the R&D, which is arguably the riskiest and most expensive part of rolling out a product. They also have the benefit of picking and choosing items that are well-received, again lowering risk of their ventures.

On one hand, some people argue that the "original" products are way over-prized. However, if we all shift our purchase to KOs we'll soon stifle innovation and new product development.

What do you think about this issue? Do you wait longer now before purchasing a figure to see if a high-quality KO will be produced?
__________________
Feedback
elintseeker is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #2
icantbelieveit
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 78
Re: KOs and your purchase pattern
The only change for me is that I will pre-order from Japan now to ensure I got authentic ones.
icantbelieveit is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:49 PM   #3
GotBot
Beast Machine
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 492
Re: KOs and your purchase pattern
This is an excellent question. Very well thought out and I agree...to an extent. I always opt official if I feel I can. I have gotten an add on set or two and do custom work. I would rather do that to official product if I can.

It might also depend on the line. Maybe a ko offers something you cannot otherwise get, like a different size class. For example, Alcee is basically an MP scaled ko of the deluxe Arcee mold. Someone into both lines, say, might get official and non for different purposes. Or, maybe you can't really get a figure otherwise, like I have the KO AOE Nemesis, I know there is an official, but have never seen it and hear it is 80 bucks US.

If we are talking specifically say MP Megs, never in ten billion years would I remotely consider paying 300 for it. Either I would wait for the ko OR opt for a comparable 3p. Despotron is very impressive and a good hundred bucks less I do believe, and he has impressive engineering R and D, so it can certainly be done for less.
Excellent question, very thought provoking.
Last edited by GotBot; Today at 06:51 PM.
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron Tidal Wave Galvatron Cyclonus Demolisher Leader 1
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron Optimus Prime K Mart Exclusive Jetfire Cybertron Long
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron 53 MINICON LOT Star Saber Sky Boom Requiem Cannon
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS OPTIMUS PRIME / MAXIMUS BATTLE CORE SET OF 5
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Megatron MIB Boxed Mint
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.