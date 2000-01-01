Today, 04:00 PM #1 Team Jetfire More zero's in the behind Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, Alberta Posts: 5,780 Team Jetfires B/S/T Thread. Transformers & Marvel Legends



All prices are in CAD and shipping is extra. Im happy to meet if you live in or around the Calgary area- PM for details.



Haves

Hasbro Transformers

- Generations Metroplex MIB. Was opened once just to see what it looked like in person, Some box wear, but in good condition- $250.

















- Combiner Wars Devastator MIB. Not opened, Minor box wear due to being shipped from Wal-Mart in a large box without decent packing, but overall in good condition. $250

















Takara Masterpiece

- MP-8 Grimlock MIB. Opened to take a gander, but not removed from plastic. Minor box wear, but overall good condition. $150



















Hasbro Marvel Legends

- MISB Thor Ragnarok, Hulk BAF- Hela  2 Available - $25 each.

- MISB Thor Ragnarok, Hulk BAF Ares - $25

- MISB Marvel Knights, Manthing BAF Bullseye - $25

- MISB X-Man, Juggernaut BAF Deadpool - $25



WANTS



McFarlane Toys

- MISB Spawn Series 4: THE MAXX (Dont care about black or white Isz)



Marvel Legends

- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Daredevil

- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Anti-Venom

- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Spider-Girl

- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Ultimate Spider-Woman

- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 2, Rhino BAF- Superior Venom



Thanks for looking! Due to space constraints I have decided to sell some of the larger Transformers and clear out a few extra Marvel Legends that I have accumulated.All prices are in CAD and shipping is extra. Im happy to meet if you live in or around the Calgary area- PM for details.HavesHasbro Transformers- Generations Metroplex MIB. Was opened once just to see what it looked like in person, Some box wear, but in good condition- $250.- Combiner Wars Devastator MIB. Not opened, Minor box wear due to being shipped from Wal-Mart in a large box without decent packing, but overall in good condition. $250Takara Masterpiece- MP-8 Grimlock MIB. Opened to take a gander, but not removed from plastic. Minor box wear, but overall good condition. $150Hasbro Marvel Legends- MISB Thor Ragnarok, Hulk BAF- Hela  2 Available - $25 each.- MISB Thor Ragnarok, Hulk BAF Ares - $25- MISB Marvel Knights, Manthing BAF Bullseye - $25- MISB X-Man, Juggernaut BAF Deadpool - $25WANTSMcFarlane Toys- MISB Spawn Series 4: THE MAXX (Dont care about black or white Isz)Marvel Legends- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Daredevil- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Anti-Venom- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Spider-Girl- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Ultimate Spider-Woman- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 2, Rhino BAF- Superior VenomThanks for looking!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

