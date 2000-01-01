Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:00 PM
Team Jetfire
More zero's in the behind
Team Jetfire's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 5,780
Team Jetfires B/S/T Thread. Transformers & Marvel Legends
Due to space constraints I have decided to sell some of the larger Transformers and clear out a few extra Marvel Legends that I have accumulated.

All prices are in CAD and shipping is extra. Im happy to meet if you live in or around the Calgary area- PM for details.

Haves
Hasbro Transformers
- Generations Metroplex MIB. Was opened once just to see what it looked like in person, Some box wear, but in good condition- $250.








- Combiner Wars Devastator MIB. Not opened, Minor box wear due to being shipped from Wal-Mart in a large box without decent packing, but overall in good condition. $250








Takara Masterpiece
- MP-8 Grimlock MIB. Opened to take a gander, but not removed from plastic. Minor box wear, but overall good condition. $150









Hasbro Marvel Legends
- MISB Thor Ragnarok, Hulk BAF- Hela  2 Available - $25 each.
- MISB Thor Ragnarok, Hulk BAF Ares - $25
- MISB Marvel Knights, Manthing BAF Bullseye - $25
- MISB X-Man, Juggernaut BAF Deadpool - $25

WANTS

McFarlane Toys
- MISB Spawn Series 4: THE MAXX (Dont care about black or white Isz)

Marvel Legends
- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Daredevil
- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Anti-Venom
- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Spider-Girl
- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 1, Hobgoblin BAF- Ultimate Spider-Woman
- MISB Infinite Series Spider-Man Wave 2, Rhino BAF- Superior Venom

Thanks for looking!
