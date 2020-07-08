|
Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX 14 Runamuck New Stock Images
Via Hobby Dengeki and Takara Tomy Mall we have our first stock images of the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX 14 Runamuck. Earthrise Runamuck is a new mold of the classic G1 Battlecharger. This figure will be released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item in Japan. There will be a pre-orders period from July 8th to August 10th with an estimated release date in December 2020. In the US, this figure will be part of the upcoming Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe by fall this year, so it will be easier to hunt. Check out the new images » Continue Reading.
