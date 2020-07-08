Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,931

Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX 14 Runamuck New Stock Images



Via Hobby Dengeki and Takara Tomy Mall we have our first stock images of the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX 14 Runamuck. Earthrise Runamuck is a new mold of the classic G1 Battlecharger. This figure will be released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item in Japan. There will be a pre-orders period from July 8th to August 10th with an estimated release date in December 2020. In the US, this figure will be part of the upcoming Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe by fall this year, so it will be easier to hunt. Check out the new images



