Yesterday, 11:42 PM
Aras
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Toronto, ON
Posts: 58
Wanted: Cybertron Minicon Overcast
Looking for Minicon Overcast from Transformers Cybertron Giant Planet Minicon team, the purple plane in the set. I would also take the whole set, preferrably loose. DM me with quote if interested.
