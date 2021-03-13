On the heels of yesterday’s Netflix War for Cybertron reveals of Optimus Primal with Rattrap and the Sparkless Seeker, thanks to Autobase Aichi
*on Twitter, we now have a glimpse at the next wave of deluxes from the line in their new packaging which follows Kingdom in suit with the cardboard inserts rather than the plastic ones. In addition, we also have the big reveal of Netflix Deep Cover! However, this Deep Cover has a new look to him with his blue and black reversed, battle damage added, and police badge decals removed. The wave also consists of Cheetor, who » Continue Reading.
The post Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Wave 3 In-Package Images – Deep Cover Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
