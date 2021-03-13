Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,261
Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Wave 3 In-Package Images ? Deep Cover Revealed


On the heels of yesterday’s Netflix War for Cybertron reveals of Optimus Primal with Rattrap and the Sparkless Seeker, thanks to Autobase Aichi*on Twitter, we now have a glimpse at the next wave of deluxes from the line in their new packaging which follows Kingdom in suit with the cardboard inserts rather than the plastic ones. In addition, we also have the big reveal of Netflix Deep Cover! However, this Deep Cover has a new look to him with his blue and black reversed, battle damage added, and police badge decals removed. The wave also consists of Cheetor, who &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 09:28 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 635
Re: Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Wave 3 In-Package Images ? Deep Cover Revealed
https://www.ebay.com/itm/265086810360


already on ebay along with poop coloured barry and black/silver ironhide
Today, 09:29 AM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 635
Re: Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Wave 3 In-Package Images ? Deep Cover Revealed
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Transformer...75.c101224.m-1


https://www.ebay.com/itm/Transformer...75.c101224.m-1


NF cheetor was up to but it sold
