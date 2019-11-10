Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,770
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 1


And we have a new busy week of international sightings. This time we have big news for South America with our first Siege Jetfire sightings in the area. More Siege toys are coming to Asia and Europe, as well as Cyberverse Power Of The Spark figures. The #Botbotschallenge continues in Australia this week. Studio Series Wave 5 Deluxe, Wave 3 Leader and Commander class Jetfire In Colombia *Great news for Colombian fans. We have the first sighting of Siege Jetfire in South America. It was spotted at Pepe Ganga in Pereira. At the same store Studio Series SS-26 WWII &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Polar Claw (Kenner-1996) MIB Sealed
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Predacons Predaking Combiner Lot Decpticons
Transformers
Transformers Lot 30 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2009 Exclusive RAZORCLAW 100% complete
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 LOT of 9 Optimus Prime Ultra Magnus ++
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Transformers
2003 Hasbro Transformers Armada Unicron & Dead End Mini-Con #80773 Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.