TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up November Week 1
And we have a new busy week of international sightings. This time we have big news for South America with our first Siege Jetfire sightings in the area. More Siege toys are coming to Asia and Europe, as well as Cyberverse Power Of The Spark figures. The #Botbotschallenge continues in Australia this week. Studio Series Wave 5 Deluxe, Wave 3 Leader and Commander class Jetfire In Colombia
*Great news for Colombian fans. We have the first sighting of Siege Jetfire in South America. It was spotted at Pepe Ganga in Pereira. At the same store Studio Series SS-26 WWII » Continue Reading.
