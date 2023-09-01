Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:03 AM   #1
Hook
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Gatineau, Quebec
Posts: 260
Lot of 3 MP-52 Deformation Aircraft Eagle EG-01 seekers
Set of 3 Deformation Aircraft Eagle EG-01 seekers based on the MP-52 mold. All 3 are in absolute pristine condition, having only been taken out of the box and displayed in a glass cabinet. None have been transformed. They all come with the same accessories you'd find in the official release... Display stand, blast effects, alternate faces, accessories, etc.
Sold as a set of 3, will not part out!

Local pickup in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, otherwise I can ship at buyer's expense.
Asking $300 firm.
-=My feedback thread=-
