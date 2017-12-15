Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,380

Inaugural Transformers Run To Be Held In Singapore



The inaugural Transformers Run, will be held on January 6th, 2018 at Singapore‘s*Sentosa Palawan Beach. According to the info we received, this thematic run is shaped around the Transformers G1 continuity, with participants aligned to one of the two factions; the heroic Autobots or their nemesis Decepticons. Banners bearing the images of the robots (Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Soundwave etc.) will be placed along the 5km route. There will also be photo opportunities and social media moments. Each participant will receive a goodiebag that includes an official Transformers Run T-shirt, a water bottle, a wristband, a drawstring bag as well



The inaugural Transformers Run, will be held on January 6th, 2018 at Singapore's*Sentosa Palawan Beach. According to the info we received, this thematic run is shaped around the Transformers G1 continuity, with participants aligned to one of the two factions; the heroic Autobots or their nemesis Decepticons. Banners bearing the images of the robots (Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Soundwave etc.) will be placed along the 5km route. There will also be photo opportunities and social media moments. Each participant will receive a goodiebag that includes an official Transformers Run T-shirt, a water bottle, a wristband, a drawstring bag as well

