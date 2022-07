Today, 02:30 AM #1 WereDragon EX Armada Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 682 What's up with Amazon's Legacy Motormaster listing?







Does that mean that Amazon will get a restock very soon and is confident they can fill any orders placed now? Even if so, does anyone know roughly when Amazon will restock and fulfill such orders? According to the listing here , Motormaster is listed as being temporarily out of stock, but for some reason, you are still able to order him anyway. This strikes me as odd, since most of the time, items that are out of stock, temporarily or not, cannot be ordered.Does that mean that Amazon will get a restock very soon and is confident they can fill any orders placed now? Even if so, does anyone know roughly when Amazon will restock and fulfill such orders?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge