I saw the original version of this custom about 8 years ago and had wanted to do it ever since. If I knew who originally did it, Id give them the credit.
I took the idea of combining 2 Fallen figures, but stopped at the merged torso. I was going for studio series scale over Leader movie scale so I skipped on the extended arms and legs. I used the 2nd Fallen for parts to help blend the 2 figures. The arm webbing idea I changed completely and designed my own system that is more ridged than the rubber but allows for full arm movement. Styrene was used to make new hands and re sculpt the face. A staff will be made when I start working on my next project. Pics will be posted when complete.
Enjoy!