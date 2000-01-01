Today, 03:53 PM #1 dak Master Creator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 3,915 RotF The Fallen (Covid Project)



I took the idea of combining 2 Fallen figures, but stopped at the merged torso. I was going for studio series scale over Leader movie scale so I skipped on the extended arms and legs. I used the 2nd Fallen for parts to help blend the 2 figures. The arm webbing idea I changed completely and designed my own system that is more ridged than the rubber but allows for full arm movement. Styrene was used to make new hands and re sculpt the face. A staff will be made when I start working on my next project. Pics will be posted when complete.



Enjoy!



I saw the original version of this custom about 8 years ago and had wanted to do it ever since. If I knew who originally did it, Id give them the credit.I took the idea of combining 2 Fallen figures, but stopped at the merged torso. I was going for studio series scale over Leader movie scale so I skipped on the extended arms and legs. I used the 2nd Fallen for parts to help blend the 2 figures. The arm webbing idea I changed completely and designed my own system that is more ridged than the rubber but allows for full arm movement. Styrene was used to make new hands and re sculpt the face. A staff will be made when I start working on my next project. Pics will be posted when complete.Enjoy! Attached Thumbnails





« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

