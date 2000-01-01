Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Stands for all the high flyers?
Thegamesend
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Posts: 26
Stands for all the high flyers?
Hey all, I just got potp swoop and realized he definitely needs a stand.
What do you guys use and where could I snag one?
Thegamesend
Today, 10:00 PM
#
2
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,121
Re: Stands for all the high flyers?
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/3299...31e74c4d1GVY0R
wervenom
Today, 10:17 PM
#
3
Black Spidey Boy
Machine War
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: Scarborough
Posts: 273
Re: Stands for all the high flyers?
I've used Tamashii Stage Act.4 stands for something similar to POTP Swoop, and it seems to work well. Anything around that size with the right kind of adaptor for how you want to display it would probably work.
Pics:
Black Spidey Boy
