Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page vintage transformers & others vintage toys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 93
vintage transformers & others vintage toys
lots of great items for sale or trade
pics avl. upon request
also have over 400 g1,g2,japanese & beast wars
weapons/acc


G1's

hardhead
dead mint, chest cover is not broken,duros has tight joints. includes canadian manual

dreadwind
mint, has no sundamage, the rear thruster clip is not broken . only missing 1 gun

nightbeat
dead mint, bot has no sundamage, incomplete
incl. headmaster,helmet/seat & left helmet gun

chopshop
boxed with all inserts,bot is mint has unused decals
complete

g2 thunderclash
was avl. in europe & canada only!
dead mint on the gold plastic has no ! gps issues
100% complete

other vintage toy lines

masters of the universe
ninjor----mint only missing nunchucks
rioblast----mint,complete w/ canadian comic

super gobots(tonka corp.)

defendor----standard version, complete
defendor--rare 1st release boxed with insert

gi.joe
payload(star brigade 1993)--sealed on card

strawberry shortcake( kenner corp)
angel cake with souffle----u.s box never removed
from insert
huckleberry pie--canadian, first release 1980 before
they had pets factory sealed

starting line ups
mike ritcher(1994)---factory sealed
scorponok87 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
BadCube Brawny & Backland w. Quint Journal - Transformers Brawn & Outback
Transformers
TransFormers Triple Changer Blitzwing Decepticon Vintage toy 1985 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Gripper 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Lightspeed 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Flame MISB
Transformers
RARE VINTAGE G.K1983 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-27 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.