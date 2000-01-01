Today, 10:50 PM #1 scorponok87 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 93 vintage transformers & others vintage toys lots of great items for sale or trade

pics avl. upon request

also have over 400 g1,g2,japanese & beast wars

weapons/acc





G1's



hardhead

dead mint, chest cover is not broken,duros has tight joints. includes canadian manual



dreadwind

mint, has no sundamage, the rear thruster clip is not broken . only missing 1 gun



nightbeat

dead mint, bot has no sundamage, incomplete

incl. headmaster,helmet/seat & left helmet gun



chopshop

boxed with all inserts,bot is mint has unused decals

complete



g2 thunderclash

was avl. in europe & canada only!

dead mint on the gold plastic has no ! gps issues

100% complete



other vintage toy lines



masters of the universe

ninjor----mint only missing nunchucks

rioblast----mint,complete w/ canadian comic



super gobots(tonka corp.)



defendor----standard version, complete

defendor--rare 1st release boxed with insert



gi.joe

payload(star brigade 1993)--sealed on card



strawberry shortcake( kenner corp)

angel cake with souffle----u.s box never removed

from insert

huckleberry pie--canadian, first release 1980 before

they had pets factory sealed



starting line ups

mike ritcher(1994)---factory sealed

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

