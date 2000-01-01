|
also have over 400 g1,g2,japanese & beast wars
weapons/acc
G1's
hardhead
dead mint, chest cover is not broken,duros has tight joints. includes canadian manual
dreadwind
mint, has no sundamage, the rear thruster clip is not broken . only missing 1 gun
nightbeat
dead mint, bot has no sundamage, incomplete
incl. headmaster,helmet/seat & left helmet gun
chopshop
boxed with all inserts,bot is mint has unused decals
complete
g2 thunderclash
was avl. in europe & canada only!
dead mint on the gold plastic has no ! gps issues
100% complete
other vintage toy lines
masters of the universe
ninjor----mint only missing nunchucks
rioblast----mint,complete w/ canadian comic
super gobots(tonka corp.)
defendor----standard version, complete
defendor--rare 1st release boxed with insert
gi.joe
payload(star brigade 1993)--sealed on card
strawberry shortcake( kenner corp)
angel cake with souffle----u.s box never removed
from insert
huckleberry pie--canadian, first release 1980 before
they had pets factory sealed
starting line ups
mike ritcher(1994)---factory sealed