Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 6 Available on YouTube
Which Decepticon must be stopped, no matter the cost? Time to find out by playing “Dark Birth,” season two’s sixth episode. Review previous episodes, then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime Episode 5 “Trials”
