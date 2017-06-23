|
MP-11ND Masterpiece Dirge Photo Review
The double trinity is complete! The last of the Masterpiece seekers is finally out in the wild, MP-11ND Masterpiece Dirge. A lower run Takara Tomy Mall release joins his conehead brothers Ramjet and Thrust to finish off the official Masterpiece scale Decepticon seeker jets. While these are a tad more pricey and years past due, finally having them all in official form is a treat. Dirge comes with the modded MP-11 base to incorporate the conehead like his brethren did, along with unique wings and oversized bombs to attach to the underside. The colors are on point to round off » Continue Reading.
The post MP-11ND Masterpiece Dirge Photo Review
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.