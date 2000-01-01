Today, 11:57 AM #1 cybertronianbeast Beasty Join Date: May 2012 Location: London, Ontario Posts: 353 Going to TFcon? I'm bringing these to sell. not shipping them out, but I will be bringing them to TFcon Toronto and will have them available for anyone else going.



Take a look at my Imgur Album for pictures and prices. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.



All items are complete unless specified.



Here's the list;

3rd Party

- Hegemon with King of Evil add-on kit $75



Beast Wars

- K9 $20

- Armordillo $10

- Dinobot $30

- Quickstrike $15

- Tarantulus $45

- Snarl $10

- Bantor $5

- Claw Jaw $15

- Cheetor (Red Eyes) $30

- Tigatron $40

- Airazor $20

- Torca $25

- Silverbolt $25



RID 2001

- Tow-Line $10



Cybertron

- Armorhide $10

- Shortround $10

- Repugnus $10

- Optimus Prime $50 (Missing Gun and 3x Missiles)

- Galvatron $75 (Missing 2x Missiles)

- Primus $45



Animated

- Blazing Lockdown $25



Prime

- Ratchet (Sealed) $20

- Sergeant Kup $10 (Missing Guns)



Generations

- Cybertronian Optimus Prime $20 (Missing Gun)



Dark of the Moon

- Skyhammer $25



Combiner Wars

- Drag Strip (Opened) $20

- Battle Core Optimus Prime $15 (Missing Guns and Combiner Crotch)

- Streetwise $10



Other Items

- Funko POP! Vinyls - Darth Vader $15 (Sealed)

- Funko POP! Vinyls - Stormtrooper $10 (Sealed)

- Power Rangers - White Tigerzord $30 (Missing Sword) - Original

- Power Rangers - Supertrain Megazord (Torso #3) $10

- Marvel Legends - Carnage $40 (Sealed)

- Skylanders - Sonic Boom $20 (Sealed) - Glow-in-the-Dark Wal-Mart Exclusive

- Hot Wheels - The Homer $5 (Sealed)

- Hot Wheels - Batmobile $3 (Sealed) - Batman vs Superman (x2)

- Hot Wheels - Batmobile $3 (Sealed) - Batman: Arkham Knight (x2)



If you have any questions please let me know. Whatever's left after TFcon I'll make available to people that I'll have to ship to.



Thanks



Darryl

