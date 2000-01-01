These are the items I currently have available for sale. I'm not shipping
them out, but I will be bringing them to TFcon Toronto
and will have them available for anyone else going.
Take a look at my Imgur Album
for pictures and prices. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.
All items are complete unless specified.
Here's the list;
3rd Party
- Hegemon with King of Evil add-on kit $75
Beast Wars
- K9 $20
- Armordillo $10
- Dinobot $30
- Quickstrike $15
- Tarantulus $45
- Snarl $10
- Bantor $5
- Claw Jaw $15
- Cheetor (Red Eyes) $30
- Tigatron $40
- Airazor $20
- Torca $25
- Silverbolt $25
RID 2001
- Tow-Line $10
Cybertron
- Armorhide $10
- Shortround $10
- Repugnus $10
- Optimus Prime $50 (Missing Gun and 3x Missiles)
- Galvatron $75 (Missing 2x Missiles)
- Primus $45
Animated
- Blazing Lockdown $25
Prime
- Ratchet (Sealed) $20
- Sergeant Kup $10 (Missing Guns)
Generations
- Cybertronian Optimus Prime $20 (Missing Gun)
Dark of the Moon
- Skyhammer $25
Combiner Wars
- Drag Strip (Opened) $20
- Battle Core Optimus Prime $15 (Missing Guns and Combiner Crotch)
- Streetwise $10
Other Items
- Funko POP! Vinyls - Darth Vader $15 (Sealed)
- Funko POP! Vinyls - Stormtrooper $10 (Sealed)
- Power Rangers - White Tigerzord $30 (Missing Sword) - Original
- Power Rangers - Supertrain Megazord (Torso #3) $10
- Marvel Legends - Carnage $40 (Sealed)
- Skylanders - Sonic Boom $20 (Sealed) - Glow-in-the-Dark Wal-Mart Exclusive
- Hot Wheels - The Homer $5 (Sealed)
- Hot Wheels - Batmobile $3 (Sealed) - Batman vs Superman (x2)
- Hot Wheels - Batmobile $3 (Sealed) - Batman: Arkham Knight (x2)
If you have any questions please let me know. Whatever's left after TFcon I'll make available to people that I'll have to ship to.
Thanks
Darryl
Cybertronian Beast