IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
What’s the name of the game in Gold City? Join Blurr as he hunts his newest bounty, one who holds a piece of information that could reignite the war, in the 5-page preview of Transformers: Shattered Glass #1 then share your thoughts about this incoming issue on the 2005 boards! Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this fractured alternate universe just before it shatters. Creator credits
