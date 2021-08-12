Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,020
IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1


What’s the name of the game in Gold City? Join Blurr as he hunts his newest bounty, one who holds a piece of information that could reignite the war, in the 5-page preview of Transformers: Shattered Glass #1 then share your thoughts about this incoming issue on the 2005 boards! Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this fractured alternate universe just before it shatters. Creator credits: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures
Transformers
Transformers War of Cybertron Siege - Ultra Magnus ( D'occasion Comme Neuf )
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return BLURR Hyperfire Deluxe Complete 86 Movie G1 Loose
Transformers
Star Wars Black Series Lando Calrissian 6 inch Figure Loose Empire Strikes Back
Transformers
Transformers G1 Thundercracker Autobot AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara NM
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Bombshell TAKARA Complete with Box
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Bombshell TAKARA Complete with Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.