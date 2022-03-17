Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building ?A Rising Darkness? Expansion Pre-Or


Renegade Game Studios website*have updated a page with information and pre-orders of their new Transformers Deck Building “A Rising Darkness” Expansion. This set is a*standalone expansion of compatible with the Transformers Deck Building core game*which playable Decepticons.*You can pre-order your deck*here*for $45.00 with a limited-time bonus pack. See the new promotional images as well as the complete product description of this expansion pack after the break. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Transformers Deck-Building Game: A Rising Darkness Pre-order now for a Q2 release! For a limited time pre-orders &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building “A Rising Darkness” Expansion Pre-Order & Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



