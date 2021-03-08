Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,238
TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat) Color Prototype


Via*TFC Toys Weibo account*we have images of the color prototype of TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat). Cutthroat*is part of Satan, TFC Toys take on G1 Abominus. The design is a very modern and stylized rendition of the character, similar to what TFC Toys offered with their Poseidon Combiner (Piranacon). While not cartoon-accurate, we are sure many fans will like this modern and highly stylized design of the classic G1 Terrorcon member. As we can see from the pictures, you can expect a highly articulated figure in both modes. Its good to notice that even the wings are articulated &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretender Cloudburst COMPLETE Super Tight Vintage 1988 Autobot
Transformers
Transformers Energon Wheeljack Crosswise Alternators Dead End Bot Shots lot
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject FPJ Warcry CA-01 CrossFire Bruticus Energon Swindle red
Transformers
Transformers RID Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Skyhammer sky hammer
Transformers
Vintage 1988 G1 Transformers Pretenders Waverider 100% Complete Tight Excellent
Transformers
Vintage 1988 G1 Transformers Pretenders Splashdown Tight Excellent Condition
Transformers
Vintage 1988 G1 Transformers Pretenders Skullgrin Tight Excellent Condition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.