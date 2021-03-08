|
TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat) Color Prototype
Via*TFC Toys Weibo account
*we have images of the color prototype of TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat). Cutthroat*is part of Satan, TFC Toys take on G1 Abominus. The design is a very modern and stylized rendition of the character, similar to what TFC Toys offered with their Poseidon Combiner (Piranacon). While not cartoon-accurate, we are sure many fans will like this modern and highly stylized design of the classic G1 Terrorcon member. As we can see from the pictures, you can expect a highly articulated figure in both modes. Its good to notice that even the wings are articulated » Continue Reading.
