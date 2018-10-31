Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,357

Lucca C & G 2018 Hasbro Transformers Siege Reveals: Sixgun And Prowl



Direct from the*Hasbro and 20th Century Fox Event at Lucca C & G 2018 in Italy, we have some fresh Transformers Siege reveals for you: Siege Prowl Siege Sixgun New Pterodactyl Battlemaster You can check out the screencaps, courtesy of our very own newsie Silver Optimus, after the jump.



