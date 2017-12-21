Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,421

Evergreen Bumblebee Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight



Kabam has delivered an early Christmas present to Transformers: Forged to Fight players, with a new version of Autobot Bumblebee now available as part of their ultimate squad. This new iteration seems to be a variation of*Evergreen Bumblebee, as you can see from the press render of the character. “Small, eager, and brave, Bumblebee acts as messenger and spy. Due to his small size, he dares to go where others cant. He idolizes the bigger Autobots, especially Optimus Prime and Prowl while having a special bond with all his human allies. SIGNATURE ABILITY  BEE BRAVE: Bumblebee isnt the strongest



