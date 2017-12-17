Collider sat down with*Hailee Steinfeld; the star actress of Bumblebee: The Movie, to talk a bit about the work she did. Her answers are quite similar to what was stated before
, but it’s interesting to know that Director Travis Knight is doing a stellar job on the set and how this movie will be much closer to the Transformers Fans. What is that like going to this huge, big budget
Steinfeld: Its not even that. Going from a movie being one of ten females, one of a million cast members to like me and a tennis ball on a » Continue Reading.
The post Collider Interview With Bumblebee: The Movie Hailee Steinfeld
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...