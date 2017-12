Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,421

2017 Christmas Greetings By Garry Chalk



Mr. Garry Chalk (voice of Beast Wars Optimus Primal) has sent a Christmas Wish to the Transformers Fans. His message is also a reply to Mr. David Kaye (voice of Beast Wars Megatron) who inquired the whereabouts of Optimus Primal through his his annual



The post







More... Mr. Garry Chalk (voice of Beast Wars Optimus Primal) has sent a Christmas Wish to the Transformers Fans. His message is also a reply to Mr. David Kaye (voice of Beast Wars Megatron) who inquired the whereabouts of Optimus Primal through his his annual Christmas Wish back in 2016 . David sang a Megatron-ish version of ‘Blue Christmas’ and Garry has replied this year with a wonderful rendition of* ‘You are a mean one Mr. Grinch Mr. Megatron’. Check out this lovely video below. P.S: Can’t wait to see how David Kaye will reply to this.The post 2017 Christmas Greetings By Garry Chalk appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________