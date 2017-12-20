Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mr. Garry Chalk (voice of Beast Wars Optimus Primal) has sent a Christmas Wish to the Transformers Fans. His message is also a reply to Mr. David Kaye (voice of Beast Wars Megatron) who inquired the whereabouts of Optimus Primal through his his annual Christmas Wish back in 2016. David sang a Megatron-ish version of ‘Blue Christmas’ and Garry has replied this year with a wonderful rendition of* ‘You are a mean one Mr. Grinch Mr. Megatron’. Check out this lovely video below. P.S: Can’t wait to see how David Kaye will reply to this.

The post 2017 Christmas Greetings By Garry Chalk appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



