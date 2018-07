Jones Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 194

TFCON Toronto - For sale - Sat Jul 14th



Once again, will be heading down to TFCON Toronto this year & will be on-site on Saturday July 14th for pretty much the whole day. I have a few figures available for sale and would be glad to meet up at the show. Here's what I've got:



AoE Deluxe Lockdown - loose complete, custom paint job & knee mod - $20





AoE Deluxe Bumblebee , loose complete - $5

DotM Deluxe Barricade, loose complete - $10



TLK Voyager Grimlock, loose complete - $10

