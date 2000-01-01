Jones Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 194

Studio Series MEGATRON Custom Paint Job - Video & Pics



I haven't posted here in a while, but I just finished up repainting my Studio Series voyager Megatron, and I just had to share how it turned out!



Have a look, would love to know what you all think of the final result. Cheers!



Here's a video of the figure & an overview of what I did:







