Old Today, 03:18 PM   #1
Jones
Generation 2
Jones's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 194
Studio Series MEGATRON Custom Paint Job - Video & Pics
Hey all,

I haven't posted here in a while, but I just finished up repainting my Studio Series voyager Megatron, and I just had to share how it turned out!

Have a look, would love to know what you all think of the final result. Cheers!

Here's a video of the figure & an overview of what I did: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2qcacrXaEU
Tags
custom paint, megatron, repaint, studio series

