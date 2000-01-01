Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,417
Wei Jiang OS KO Wideload Review
This is the Wei Jiang OS KO of the Toyworld Throtlebot Wideload! Admittedly, this figure really looks like the intended character, and is admitedly great in torso (since he's a combiner now), robot and even vehicle, stylized though it may be...but that transformation between modes is rough, even moreso because of some awful QC or design choices. As a mater of fact, i had to fix a few hinges and as a result, there is a slight variation to the conversion. Mixed bag? At best
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IN-8...ature=youtu.be
