This is the Wei Jiang OS KO of the Toyworld Throtlebot Wideload! Admittedly, this figure really looks like the intended character, and is admitedly great in torso (since he's a combiner now), robot and even vehicle, stylized though it may be...but that transformation between modes is rough, even moreso because of some awful QC or design choices. As a mater of fact, i had to fix a few hinges and as a result, there is a slight variation to the conversion. Mixed bag? At best
