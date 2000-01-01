Today, 09:30 PM #1 GotBot Crossover Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,417 Wei Jiang OS KO Wideload Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IN-8...ature=youtu.be This is the Wei Jiang OS KO of the Toyworld Throtlebot Wideload! Admittedly, this figure really looks like the intended character, and is admitedly great in torso (since he's a combiner now), robot and even vehicle, stylized though it may be...but that transformation between modes is rough, even moreso because of some awful QC or design choices. As a mater of fact, i had to fix a few hinges and as a result, there is a slight variation to the conversion. Mixed bag? At best

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

