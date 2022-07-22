A few weeks ago we rerported the unexpected release of a new*Micro Machines Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Hauler Playset which was found in the Philippines
. This was a surprise considering the new Micro Machines Transformes line seemed to be focused in Transformers live-action movies characters. Now we finally have a proper Amazon listing
for this new*G1 Optimus Prime truck and trailer which*transforms into a fortified Autobot garage and comes with an exclusive Micro Machines G1 Tracks car. This toy is ready to ship for only $19.99 via Amazon
. We also have some new HQ images of this » Continue Reading.
The post Micro Machines Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Hauler Playset Amazon Listing & Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...