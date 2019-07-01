Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Siege Mirage and Impactor New In Package Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,002
Siege Mirage and Impactor New In Package Images



Hat tip to TFW2005 member*SinisterSpinister*for linking us to our first look at packaging images for Siege Mirage and Impactor!*These images are new stock photos of the upcoming releases and provide a phenomenal look at the figures. Who’s ready for their release and more importantly have you gotten your preorder in yet? Our sponsors are tagged below! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three &#38; Up,
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
X-Transbots Megatron Apollyon & Kremzeek Masterpiece Transformers Complete
Transformers
Beast Wars Megatron Transmetal 2
Transformers
Fanstoys Spotter Reflector
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP06 Skywarp Takara
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Optimus Prime w/ Bonus gun! MISB
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Core White Transformers Combiner Wars. New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.