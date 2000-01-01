Today, 06:56 PM #1 Wheelwave Machine War Join Date: Apr 2014 Location: BC Canada Posts: 269 Wanted: Legacy Power Rangers Metallic Figures- All 5 Rangers Wasted 3 weeks trying to find the Power Rangers Legacy Metallic figures with exclusive weapons and had absolutely no luck. I was even told a Toysrus that had a lot, someone bought all of them at once. If someone has the time or sees them during their hunt, is it possible to pick up all 5 for me and have them shipped to BC Canada.



Want

Legacy Red Ranger with Power Sword

Legacy Black Ranger with Power Axe

Legacy Blue Ranger with Power Lance

Legacy Yellow Ranger with Power Daggers

Legacy Pink Ranger with Power Bow



Want to find a set with a price range of $180 including shipping. Please Help me out. PM me if you can. __________________

Current Hunt:



POTP Voyager Grimlock

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

