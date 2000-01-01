|
Wanted: Legacy Power Rangers Metallic Figures- All 5 Rangers
Wasted 3 weeks trying to find the Power Rangers Legacy Metallic figures with exclusive weapons and had absolutely no luck. I was even told a Toysrus that had a lot, someone bought all of them at once. If someone has the time or sees them during their hunt, is it possible to pick up all 5 for me and have them shipped to BC Canada.
Want
Legacy Red Ranger with Power Sword
Legacy Black Ranger with Power Axe
Legacy Blue Ranger with Power Lance
Legacy Yellow Ranger with Power Daggers
Legacy Pink Ranger with Power Bow
Want to find a set with a price range of $180 including shipping. Please Help me out. PM me if you can.
