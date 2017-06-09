|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Toys At The 2017 MCON Festival In Beijing
Thanks to 2005 Boards User Cheem The Rup, we have a video from*2017 MCON Festival In Beijing.*This event was completely dedicated to promote Transformers in China. There is a lot of interesting material to check (Chinese audio only) like merchadising, interviews with collector, fan reactions and a remarks of the live action-movies. You can check the video here:*????
*. You may*go to minute 53.10 for a cool TF history homage and 63.45 for the Masterpiece Movie presentation for China with John Warden showing Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Don’t forget to click on the » Continue Reading.
