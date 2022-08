Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,808

Studio Series Deluxe Wave 17 at US Retail



Great news for fans of robots that have appeared on the silver screen! 2005 Board member ApocalypseThruster has found the latest wave of Studio Series Deluxes at his local Target in California. This wave includes 86? Arcee, Sideways from Revenge of the Fallen and Dark of the Moon Bumblebee. Have you seen new Transformers at your local stores? Share them in our



