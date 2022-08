Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,808

Transformers Legacy Core Wave 2 at US Retail



Thanks again to 2005 Board member ApocalypseThruster for reporting another sighting of new Transformer toys at US retail. This time he?s found the latest wave of Core figures from the Legacy line at his local Target store in California. This wave includes Shockwave and G2 Megatron. Check out there photographic proof after the jump and discuss on the 2005 Boards!



