|
More IDW First Strike Crossover Details
The folks over at Newsarama
have details on the next round of IDW’s Hasbroverse crossover event First Strike.* Solicitation details for M.A.S.K., ROM and Transformers First Strike books are below. M.A.S.K.: First Strike #1 Cover A: Drew JohnsonSPOTLIGHT Cover B: Ilias Kyriazis Aubrey Sitterson (w) Ilias Kyriazis (a) Drew Johnson (c) VENOMs showdown with the G.I. Joe team continues as transforming vehicles, robotic ninjas and explosions threaten to bring the mission to a deadly end! FC 32 pages $3.99 Expected in-store date: 10/18/17 *Retailer incentives: Order 10 copies, get one free variant cover by Nick » Continue Reading.
