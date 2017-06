More IDW First Strike Crossover Details

The folks over at Newsarama have details on the next round of IDW’s Hasbroverse crossover event First Strike.* Solicitation details for M.A.S.K., ROM and Transformers First Strike books are below. M.A.S.K.: First Strike #1 —Cover A: Drew Johnson—SPOTLIGHT —Cover B: Ilias Kyriazis Aubrey Sitterson (w) • Ilias Kyriazis (a) • Drew Johnson (c) VENOM’s showdown with the G.I. Joe team continues as transforming vehicles, robotic ninjas and explosions threaten to bring the mission to a deadly end! FC • 32 pages • $3.99 Expected in-store date: 10/18/17 *Retailer incentives: Order 10 copies, get one free variant cover by Nick » Continue Reading. The post More IDW First Strike Crossover Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM