Enter the dragon! Thanks to some Target listings supplied by TFW’s Nova Maximus, it appears we have our first store listings for the next Generations line – Legacy/Evolution! These include: Leader Dragon Megatron ($49.99) Soundwave ($9.99) Energon Monster ($9.99) Bulkhead ($29.99) We have no photos right now, but hopefully we’ll be getting full official reveals soon. Check out the listings and speculate away on the boards!
