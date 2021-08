Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,967

New Transformers Legacy/Evolution Figure Listings Found ? Leader Dragon Megatron, Sou



Enter the dragon! Thanks to some Target listings supplied by TFW’s Nova Maximus, it appears we have our first store listings for the next Generations line – Legacy/Evolution! These include: • Leader Dragon Megatron ($49.99) • Soundwave ($9.99) • Energon Monster ($9.99) • Bulkhead ($29.99) We have no photos right now, but hopefully we’ll be getting full official reveals soon. Check out the listings and speculate away on the boards!



Enter the dragon! Thanks to some Target listings supplied by TFW's Nova Maximus, it appears we have our first store listings for the next Generations line – Legacy/Evolution! These include: • Leader Dragon Megatron ($49.99) • Soundwave ($9.99) • Energon Monster ($9.99) • Bulkhead ($29.99) We have no photos right now, but hopefully we'll be getting full official reveals soon. Check out the listings and speculate away on the boards!





