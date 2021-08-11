Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Transformers Legacy/Evolution Figure Listings Found ? Leader Dragon Megatron, Sou


Enter the dragon! Thanks to some Target listings supplied by TFW’s Nova Maximus, it appears we have our first store listings for the next Generations line – Legacy/Evolution! These include:  Leader Dragon Megatron ($49.99)  Soundwave ($9.99)  Energon Monster ($9.99)  Bulkhead ($29.99) We have no photos right now, but hopefully we’ll be getting full official reveals soon. Check out the listings and speculate away on the boards!

The post New Transformers Legacy/Evolution Figure Listings Found – Leader Dragon Megatron, Soundwave, Energon Monster, & Bulkhead! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



