A new thread for TFCon2018!
Will be travelling by car, so can definitely easily bring some of the larger items.
I have plenty of feedback here on the boards, and on eBay as well.
Obviously, the more you buy, the bigger of a discount/deal I can give you.
If you think my prices are unfair, JUST MAKE ME AN OFFER!
At this point, I just want most of this stuff to move, and I think I can be pretty flexible. Besides, the worst I can say is "No", right?
I have listed my figures in the following format:
[ Series
] Figure { Condition
} []
Some pictures of the toys include other toys as well; if it's not listed in text, it's not available!*
Just to clarify:
MIB/MOC = opened and taken out of the package (one way or another), unless otherwise specified
MISB/MOSC = sealed box/bubble
[ Mainlines ]
[ Masterpiece
] MP-08 Grimlock (first Takara release) { MIB
} [ 130
]
[ Classics
] Ultra Magnus (from 2-pack with Skywarp, Skywarp not included) { Loose-complete
} [ 30
]
[ United
] Ultra Magnus { MIB
} [ 40
]
[ SuperLink
] Terebi Magazine exclusive Fire SL Grand Convoy { MIB
} [ 60
]
[ Galaxy Force
] Noisemaze (Korean version)
{ MIB
} [ 20
]
[ Galaxy Force
] Toys Dream Project exclusive Soundblaster
{ MIB
} [ 50
]
[ Movie
] Chara Hobby 2007 exclusive Fusion Cluster Protoform Optimus Prime
{ MOC
} [ 50
]
[ Movie
] Japan exclusive Black Arcee { MOC
} [ 60
]
[ Revenge of the Fallen
] Amazon.jp exclusive Leader Optimus Prime Black version
{ MIB
} [ 110
]
[ Revenge of the Fallen
] Chara Hobby 2009 Soundwave Black version
{ MOC
} [ 60
]
=================================
[ Other toys ]
Here are a few random figures from random lines that I'm looking to get rid of as well.
Figures listed in the following format:
[ Series
] Figure { Condition
} []
[ Super Robot Chogokin
] Alt Eisen
{ MIB
} [ 40
]
[ Robot Damashii
] Arbalest v1 + exclusive Booster pack { MIB, MISB
} [ 60
]
[ Robot Damashii
] exclusive M9 colored Arbalest with extra guns set { MISB
} [ 70
]
[ Robot Damashii
] Laevatein's exclusive Booster pack { MISB
} [ 40
]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...hii/rd_fmp.jpg
[ Robot Damashii
] Aile Strike Gundam + exclusive Sword/Launcher Striker pack set { both MIB
} [ 50
]
[ Robot Damashii
] exclusive Strike Rouge with IWSP pack { MISB
} [ 55
]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...rd_strikes.jpg
[ Revoltech
] 016 Mazinkaiser (black 40th anniv) { MIB
} [ 35
]
[ Revoltech
] 035 Black Getter { MIB
} [ 25
]
[ Revoltech
] 037 Shin Getter 1 (Hyper Hobby black) { MIB
} [ 35
]
[ Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger
] Silver Dino Plate Guts set
{ MISB
} [ 30
]
[ Hot Toys
] Iron Man Mk.33 Silver Centurion (with extra base) { MIB
} [ 200
]
[ Hot Toys
] Iron Man Hall of Armor base (short rod) { Loose
} [ 25
]
Pictures:
Has the rod trimmed shorter to accommodate War Machine's ammo belt
http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...oa_stands2.jpg
[ Pellermodel
] Skirt M (adult female/skirt body shape) { MISP
} [ 10
]
=================================
[ Anime PVCs ]
Also up for sale are many of my anime-girl PVC figures. The TFA Deluxe Cybertron-mode Optimus Prime is for scale/size purposes only, and is not included in the sales.
I have listed my PVC figures in the following format:
[ Company
] {Scale} Series - Figure { Condition
} []
[ Yamato
] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (White) { MISB
} [ 25
]
[ Yamato
] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (Black) { MISB
} [ 25
]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...ayabunnies.jpg
Take both for $40!
[ Orchid Seed
] {1/7} Jingai Makyo - Ignis { MISB
} [ 60
]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...seed_ignis.jpg
=================================
