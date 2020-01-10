Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,036

TFW2005s Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2019



Welcome back for another annual TFW2005 staff pick round up, from the big wide world of unofficial products! 2019 saw long term favorites Fans Toys and Mastermind Creations continue to dominate with members of their recent combiner teams featuring in a number of lists. Magic Square cast a spell with MS-01 Light of Freedom, while Iron Factory and New Age toys fixed legends scale cravings for others. Impressive build quality and engineering struck a chord with the team, and the continued evolution and elevation of unofficial offerings is clearly appreciated by our contributors. Please take a moment to peruse the



Welcome back for another annual TFW2005 staff pick round up, from the big wide world of unofficial products! 2019 saw long term favorites Fans Toys and Mastermind Creations continue to dominate with members of their recent combiner teams featuring in a number of lists. Magic Square cast a spell with MS-01 Light of Freedom, while Iron Factory and New Age toys fixed legends scale cravings for others. Impressive build quality and engineering struck a chord with the team, and the continued evolution and elevation of unofficial offerings is clearly appreciated by our contributors. Please take a moment to peruse the





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.