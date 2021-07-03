Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr. Wu/Mechanic Studio MS-30 Amie (Unofficial Legends G1 Arcee) Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,766
Dr. Wu/Mechanic Studio MS-30 Amie (Unofficial Legends G1 Arcee) Revealed


Via their Weibo, Dr. Wu/Mechanic Studio have revealed their new MS-30 Amie figure, and unofficial take on a Legends-scaled G1 Arcee. Aime is said to stand at 9.8cm and comes with two accessories, a handgun and a rifle. The images show her off in both her robot and vehicle modes. As it is still in the prototype phase, it may still see changes before final release. Check out the pics and let us know what you think after the jump!

The post Dr. Wu/Mechanic Studio MS-30 Amie (Unofficial Legends G1 Arcee) Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers original g1 box art 3D magnets, optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Tech Deck Transforming Sk8 Container Six Stair Rail Element Finger Boards Lot
Transformers
Transformers Skywarp Decepticon G1 Parts Right Fist Hand
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Autobot Heroes Prowl and Ironhide
Transformers
Figpin Transformers Optimus Megatron Soundwave Set Of 3
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes - Lot of 31 (plus accessories)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.