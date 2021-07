Dr. Wu/Mechanic Studio MS-30 Amie (Unofficial Legends G1 Arcee) Revealed

Via their Weibo , Dr. Wu/Mechanic Studio have revealed their new MS-30 Amie figure, and unofficial take on a Legends-scaled G1 Arcee. Aime is said to stand at 9.8cm and comes with two accessories, a handgun and a rifle. The images show her off in both her robot and vehicle modes. As it is still in the prototype phase, it may still see changes before final release. Check out the pics and let us know what you think after the jump!