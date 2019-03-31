Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,239
FEZ Spring Sale 2019 [80's Toy Expo, etc.]
Hello,

The stuff below all have been opened and displayed unless indicates sealed or/and comes with box because not all do.

I will be attending conventions this April, if you like to meet at either, is fine by me:

1. Toy Force/Toy Invasion (Ajax) - Sunday March 31, 2019

2. 80's Toy Expo (Mississauga) - Sunday, April 07, 2019


There are rules as always:

- ask as many inquiries
- I do take pictures
- first come, first serve
- NO holds
- NO pick ups/meet ups (unless at those conventions)
- shipping only
- shipping IS on you
- NO trades


I WILL CHOOSE TO IGNORE A MESSAGE IF DEEMED NOT FIT TO THESE SIMPLE STANDARDS.

3rd party
Mastermind Creations - Dicamus (Roadbuster) - 130 Complete w/ box
Fansproject - Combes Robin - 120 w/ box, extra sword
Master Made - Apollo (Omega Supreme) - 150 (no Optimus mini-fig)
Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - 200 complete

Takara
Legends - Ultra Magnus - 60 w/ Minimus Ambus (not Alpha Trion)

Hasbro
TF Prime - Ripclaw - 5 Complete

Star Wars Black Series
Star Wars - Jango Fett - 15 complete

DC Universe
DC Collectables - Arkham Origins Deathstroke - 10 w/ custom rifle
Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete
Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken
BAF part - Nekron's left arm - 5


Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)
Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Black Cat - 10 complete
Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete
BAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 30 complete
BAF - (Red) Onslaught - 45 complete w/ original and Redskull head
BAF - Juggernaut - 40 complete
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5
BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5
BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5

Japanese Imports
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 350 Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer 320
Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box
Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain
Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete
Figma - 245 Lucina - 60 Complete
Figma - 334 Corrin (Female) - 90 Complete w/ exclusive bonus sword
Figma - 349 Samus Aran PRIME 3 ver. - 80 Complete SEALED
GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - 100 w/ box
Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - 120 w/ box
Aquamarine - Guilty Gear XRD Revelator Jack-O - 150 w/ box
Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - 120 Complete w/ box
Sales_Thread / Want List / Feedback

Twitter@FEZaid
