FEZ Spring Sale 2019 [80's Toy Expo, etc.] Hello,



The stuff below all have been opened and displayed unless indicates sealed or/and comes with box because not all do.



I will be attending conventions this April, if you like to meet at either, is fine by me:



1. Toy Force/Toy Invasion (Ajax) - Sunday March 31, 2019



2. 80's Toy Expo (Mississauga) - Sunday, April 07, 2019





There are rules as always:



- ask as many inquiries

- I do take pictures

- first come, first serve

- NO holds

- NO pick ups/meet ups (unless at those conventions)

- shipping only

- shipping IS on you

- NO trades





I WILL CHOOSE TO IGNORE A MESSAGE IF DEEMED NOT FIT TO THESE SIMPLE STANDARDS.



3rd party

Mastermind Creations - Dicamus (Roadbuster) - 130 Complete w/ box

Fansproject - Combes Robin - 120 w/ box, extra sword

Master Made - Apollo (Omega Supreme) - 150 (no Optimus mini-fig)

Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - 200 complete



Takara

Legends - Ultra Magnus - 60 w/ Minimus Ambus (not Alpha Trion)



Hasbro

TF Prime - Ripclaw - 5 Complete



Star Wars Black Series

Star Wars - Jango Fett - 15 complete



DC Universe

DC Collectables - Arkham Origins Deathstroke - 10 w/ custom rifle

Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete

Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken

BAF part - Nekron's left arm - 5





Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)

Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Black Cat - 10 complete

Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete

BAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 30 complete

BAF - (Red) Onslaught - 45 complete w/ original and Redskull head

BAF - Juggernaut - 40 complete

BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5

BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5

BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5



Japanese Imports

Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 350 Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer 320

Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete

Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box

Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete

Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain

Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete

Figma - 245 Lucina - 60 Complete

Figma - 334 Corrin (Female) - 90 Complete w/ exclusive bonus sword

Figma - 349 Samus Aran PRIME 3 ver. - 80 Complete SEALED

GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - 100 w/ box

Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - 120 w/ box

Aquamarine - Guilty Gear XRD Revelator Jack-O - 150 w/ box

Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - 120 Complete w/ box

