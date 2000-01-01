MilanX3 Robot Master Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 708

Upgrading and Detailing Your Slugslinger... Hello all,



I have had a good look at the new Hasbro Slugslinger and noticed that unlike the Takara version and the original G1, the four engine nacelles on his chest are not painted or detailed. Leaves a bit of a lack of colour on that part of the figure.



A good solution and a new product is to use what some hobby shops now sell, a paint marker that actually applies chrome paint on plastic models. Its a very new technology that would be perfect, as the original and Takara version has chrome lining on those chest nacelles, and imo it would look alot better on this Hasbro figure.



There are different brands, all new-ish products that I saw at a hobby shop here in Toronto. Many shops may have it but if u need me to find the actual name please let me know and ill see what info I can find.



