|
Masterpiece Cordon additional images ? arm cannon confirmed!
More images of Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon have been posted on Dengeki Hobby
. These images show off both of Cordon’s modes views from the front, back and sides, but more importantly, they also show off Cordon with the silver arm cannon attached over the wrist, confirming that this weapon can emulate the look of the original Diaclone toy which had the option of replacing the fist with a missile. There are also a couple of nice comparison shots, one of the two vehicle mode configurations next to each other, and a shot of Cordon next to fellow police Autobot Prowl » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece Cordon additional images – arm cannon confirmed!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.