|
Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images
Unique Toys on Weibo
have shared a great gallery of the color prototype of* their upcoming*Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime). Unique Toys is bringing you a new third party option for Optimus Prime as portraded in the Transformers Live Action Films Age Of Extinction and The Last Knight. UT-R02 Challenger looks as impressive and detailed as Alien Attack El Cid
which was released previously. This mold really catches the look of the Western Star 5700EX truck mode and transforms into a fairly model accurate robot mode. Unique Toys have also shared a brief description of the » Continue Reading.
The post Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.