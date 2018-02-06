Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,266
Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images


Unique Toys on Weibo have shared a great gallery of the color prototype of* their upcoming*Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime). Unique Toys is bringing you a new third party option for Optimus Prime as portraded in the Transformers Live Action Films Age Of Extinction and The Last Knight. UT-R02 Challenger looks as impressive and detailed as Alien Attack El Cid which was released previously. This mold really catches the look of the Western Star 5700EX truck mode and transforms into a fairly model accurate robot mode. Unique Toys have also shared a brief description of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:29 PM   #2
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,071
Re: Unique Toys UT-R02 Challenger (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images
Looks good.
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1980's Convertors Transformable Toys - Scorpio, Wheels, and Rex. As Is.
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Leader Class LOT - Optimus Prime - Megatron - Starscream
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.