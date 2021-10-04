|
Original Transformers Generation 1 Animation Bible Up For Auction
No matter how long we travel beyond the original Transformers series that debuted in 1984 – there are still new and unique things that pop up which most have not seen.* Today we have one of those things – an intact and complete animation bible from the original cartoon.* This was given to animators and those involved with creating the cartoon as reference.* It includes backstory, character lists, personality notes, size scales, animation references and more.* At this point in the game it’s a very rare piece that is cool to see still in existence. For those interested, <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/185066363325?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=711-53200-19255-0&campid=5338702124&toolid=10001&cu stomid=TFWNews2">you » Continue Reading.
The post Original Transformers Generation 1 Animation Bible Up For Auction
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca