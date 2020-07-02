|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure Thunderhowl New Stock Images
Friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys
*have uploaded new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure Thunderhowl. We have a look at the packaging, robot and alt modes as well as the Build-A-Figure parts included. Thunderhowl is the final Wave 4 of this line and he comes with Maccadam’s head. Click on the bar to see the new images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
