Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters Out At Canadian Retail
Attention fellow Canadian fans! Friend site Cybertron.ca
reports that the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters are out at Canadian Retail. Cybertron.ca member Transbot90210 found Earthrise*Rung*(Siege repack) and*Slitherfang*at a Walmart in Ontario. This is our first world sigghting, so we hope these new figures will start surfacing in other countries any time soon. Happy hunting!
