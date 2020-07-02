Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,908
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters Out At Canadian Retail


Attention fellow Canadian fans! Friend site Cybertron.ca reports that the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters are out at Canadian Retail. Cybertron.ca member Transbot90210 found Earthrise*Rung*(Siege repack) and*Slitherfang*at a Walmart in Ontario. This is our first world sigghting, so we hope these new figures will start surfacing in other countries any time soon. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters Out At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Yesterday, 10:47 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 217
Re: Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters Out At Canadian Retail
Slitherfang is a fun lil fig.
