IDW Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook #2 ITunes Preview
Via ITunes*
we have a 3-page preview of*IDW Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook #2. Similar to what we had in issue #1, there will be a short introductory story featuring two characters. The story is called “Upgrade” with the participation of our favorite old-timer Kup and Action Man Team genius Bryce Chan. Description “If youre new to the Hasbro Universe or a long-time fan, this book is for you! Featuring a veritable TON of bios on your favorite characters, from E to O, plus papercraft projects, a map of Metrotitan, the current base of Optimus Prime, and an exclusive story featuring Kup » Continue Reading.
